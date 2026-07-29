Biblical Archaeology Dig Jerusalem 2027

My name is Brenna Barrett. I'm a chaplain with an MA in Counseling and Ministry, and I'm furthering my studies by pursuing D.Min. in Biblical Studies through Liberty University. I'm currently learning Hebrew and I'm using this year to complete an AS in Archaeology through Austin Community College to support my understanding in that aspect of Biblical studies. This AS will be done no later than Spring 2027 attending part time.





As part of my thesis support, I'm participating in Biblical archaeology digs with the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the Armstrong Institute of Biblical Archaeology. I've participated once before in 2025, and I'm hoping to participate every two to three years in order to bring more understanding in my teaching and sharing of God's truths that are justified with the tangible proof of God's word. There are continual findings that bring His truth to light, and it's my goal to bring some of that information back to our little corner of the world.





Understanding the tangible aspects of Israel and Jerusalem is fundamental in understanding our Lord Jesus Christ and the real life cultural truths behind His teaching and the writings along with the other Biblical contributors: the Disciples, the Apostles, the Prophets, the Patriarchs, the teachers, and those that left us a legacy of faith and obedience. This is cultural immersion into the Jewish community and learning about what that would've looked like in Christ's life. This is exploration and exposure to other archaeological excavations being conducted by the Israeli Antiquities Authority. I share this information with presentations, the daily talks, videos, and photos of the work being done at the Temple Mount Ophel which is in pursuit of God's holy truth. We take the trip and experience the realities together. And, some of this information will be part of my doctoral thesis.





The work and trip is NOT glamorous. Rather, it's very hard and dirty work. It challenges the body and the mind. It's hot. Every step requires climbing stairs or hills; nothing is flat. It's dusty. Dehydration and fatigue can be daily challenges. And, travel brings its own risks of illnesses and physical stressors.





There is the safety and security to consider due to frequent bombing and drone attacks. Flights get cancelled and have to be rebooked; hotels as well. It's 8 hour ahead, so there is significant jet lag to overcome. It takes two days to get there.





Accommodations are very basic (dorm in a hostel in a metal bunkbed). Food is purchased from grocers and cooked in a shared kitchen and based on whatever is available in the local market at reasonable prices. Jerusalem and Israel are expensive locations. It has it's challenges. But, what is gained exceeds the price.





This is NOT just a trip for learning and education. It's a mission. What is being accomplished at the Ophel is significant revelation of Biblical history. This is service. This is work. This is an opportunity to be part of something that can prove the history of the Jewish people and their legacy in Jerusalem and the land of Israel that other groups may be trying to undermine or completely denounce. This is service to the Jewish people- God's people. If it were up to some, the Jews would not be there. Their history would be erased. And, they've tried. They've, century after century, literally buried their truth and history under dirt and ruble to try to erase that truth from the Romans, the Ottoman Empire, and the Islamic institutions and authorities up and through the 1900s. They've dug it up and thrown it in the trash- literally. This trip is an effort to combat that erasure of the Jewish people and their history that has taken place for the last 2 millennia and more. I will work for, support, and pray for Israel. This is an opportunity for you to be part of that.





I cannot go until the funds are available, and there is a two month window where all arrangements have to be made. So, no plans can be made until the money is there to make the purchases for flights and hotels. It's a tight window. This is based on when the Hebrew University gets authorization for the digs and the dates become known. This is usually early May for the Summer digs.





As a fully disabled USN veteran, I am on a fixed income and have limited ability to do additional work to earn the additional funds. I have been selling chicken eggs and meat produced from my steers, but those activities have reduced due to recent increases in cost of production. So, please prayerfully consider partnering and making a donation to assist in completing this aspect of God's work. It can't be done without you.