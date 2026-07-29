Bibles For Unreached Peoples And Uganda Churches

I'm raising funds to help our friend Reverend Nicholas Akwena purchase Bibles in the Lango language for distribution in Uganda. Each Bible costs $10, and our goal is to distribute 200 copies in September to help start more churches among unreached people groups. There is great need for the Word of God, even among existing Churches there. I'm very happy and blessed watching Nicholas who has been on crutches since a motorcycle accident in 2012 and yet, he continues faithfully going as God provides for him to remote regions to preach the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. When we visited Nicholas in October 2025, we witnessed local pastors and priests come together to receive the Word of God in their own languages as we helped distribute them. In September of 2026, Nicholas will be commissioned as a Bishop and he has a goal of distributing another 200 Bibles at that time among the Churches he serves. Your support will help make this possible.