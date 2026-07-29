Bibles for Kids!!!!!

We are going to the largest family shelter in the Capital District and the ONE thing we need is Bibles for the kids that say yes to Jesus!!!





We want to give them the Word of God because it is alive and active and is Jesus in their hands.





Would you help? This is one last request for the ones who need to know the ONE!!!





What a great opportunity to share with your own kids and together you can give a Bible to a child.





Each book donated will have your name.





Bibles are $10



