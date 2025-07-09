Bibles and Outreach Materials for New Converts

We need, New Testaments Bibles for those who have recently come to faith, along with gospel tracts for distribution in streets and markets. Also in need of church flyers and invitation cards to share service information with people we meet.

To support our open-air preaching and outreach efforts, we need a megaphone, speaker, and microphone so our message can reach more people. We're also getting team t-shirts and tags to identify our soul winners, and banners to display during outreach events.

Your support would mean so much as we work to reach more people with this message of Christ.