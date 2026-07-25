Bible School Tuition: Equipping Me to Serve

Hi, my name is Paula, and I'm from Romania! I served in different countries and ministries till last spring, when I came back to Romania to attend a Spring Bible School programm. This summer I’m serving at a Christian camp-site in Romania, helping with kids and teens camps and seeing how much the next generation needs Jesus. God put a desire in my heart to serve here long‑term, so I want to attend a 3‑month Fall Bible School here to learn how to share the Gospel clearly and confidently. If you want to support me on this journey — through giving, sharing, or praying — it would mean so much. Thank you for standing with me as I prepare to serve the youth of Romania.

Your generosity means more than I can express. Thank you for reading my story and for believing in what God is doing in my life. May He bless you abundantly for every act of generosity and encouragement.