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Bible College Fund

Goal$10,000 AUD
Raised$7 AUD

Fundraiser created byShayla Evans

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shayla Evans

Bible College Fund

Hi! My name is Shayla Evans! I am 19 years old and from the East Coast of Australia. At the young age of 14 Jesus changed my life in a radical way! I am now almost 20 and have just completed, by the grace of God, one year of Bible college in the USA at Summit International School of Ministry in Pennsylvania. I am headed back at the end of August to complete my 2nd year. I have already not worked for that 8 months I was there, and while over there again, I cannot work for another 8-9 months so it makes things a little difficult but nothing is too difficult for my God! I only have a 3 and a half month gap to work and make money for my tuition, living, flights and extra expenses. I am working as much as I can! My goal is to complete Bible college and to follow Jesus wherever He leads me in hopes that He will use me to help tell other young people my age that Jesus is the way, the truth and the life and by Him and through Him we can be over-comers! Greater is He who is in us than He who is in the world! I was raised by my incredible grandparents due to having parents with addictions and problems. I had been through traumatic moments due to my parents problems that I never thought I could overcome. Before Jesus I couldn't see why life was worth living. In 2021 I went to a youth camp where I heard the true gospel and met Jesus Christ. He healed me of all traumas and things I had been through. From that weekend onward I had my heart set on pursuing Jesus and whatever He has for me! He set His heart on me so all I could do was set my on Him and His will for my life.

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