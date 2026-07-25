Bible based roguelike deckbuilder game

After praying to Jesus and asking how I could serve His kingdom, I was blessed with an idea to share the gospel through entertainment and help distribute physical Bibles to those without access around the world. Through His Holy Spirit, I was able to design an incredible game, but I lack the technical and artistic skills to execute this project. I am committed to this mission and am seeking like-minded individuals to join me, either by volunteering their time and skills or through paid collaboration.





The funds raised will be used specifically to hire skilled programmers and artists who already have their own equipment. My goal is not to fund personal interests or purchase equipment for myself, but to ensure this project is completed with the right talent. This is Kingdom Work, and I hope the game will plant seeds in the hearts of many for Jesus to water and bear fruit. The game is a roguelike deckbuilder based on the 66 books of the Bible, combining elements of Slay the Spire, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Balatro, but solely Biblically themed. All cards contain scripture or are pulled directly from the pages of the Bible, making the game an additional tool for believers in Christ, not just entertainment.





I hope to find skilled programmers and artists willing to join my team for free, but to ensure this becomes a reality, I am requesting funding to pay for the talent required. Anyone willing to spread the word is also a huge help, because the more people who get behind this, the sooner the game can be released and seeds of faith can be planted. Thank you for your support in this Kingdom Work.