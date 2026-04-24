Bible Animation Mission For Children

Shalom, dear brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus 🙏

Allow me to introduce myself. I am a content creator who manages the Animation Bible account.

My mission is to create Bible animations covering the entire Scriptures, from the Book of Genesis to the Book of Revelation.





Here are the channels I manage:





Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/share/14jf6ZgeqGp/⁠�





Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/animationbible_ig?igsh=cmJvNDUwYzdjNTNv⁠�





YouTube:

https://youtube.com/@animationbible_yt?si=xo83m01HCmEU09UW⁠�





TikTok:

@alkitab_tiktok





I sincerely hope that this project will reach many people around the world, especially children, helping them learn God's Word through animation.





Therefore, with all humility and respect, I kindly ask for your support so that this mission can continue and grow successfully. 🙏

If you would like to support this ministry, you may send a donation through:





PayPal:

dragon88estore@gmail.com





DBS Bank:

Account Number: 1705944976

Account Name: DONI MARTEIN STEVEN





Thank you for your attention, support, and generosity. May the love of our Lord Jesus Christ continually bless and fill your lives both on earth and in heaven.

Hallelujah, Amen! 🙏