Building Biblical Mindful Eating For Good Health

We are building a biblically based mindful eating program to help Christians—and anyone willing to learn from biblical principles—overcome mindless eating, food addiction, and emotional struggles with food.

Unlike diets that tell people what to eat, this program empowers individuals to discover what is beneficial for them through the lens of God’s Word (Romans 6–8, 1 Corinthians 10:23, Matthew 4:4). We believe lasting change is not just about nutrition but about developing the fruit of the Spirit, (Galatians 5:22-23) especially self-control.

Your support will help us:

Create journals, curriculum, and group resources.

Deliver one-on-one and group biblical coaching.

Reach people through social media and church partnerships.

Provide scholarships for those who cannot afford the program.

As a small, one-person business, I am stepping out in faith to launch this ministry. Every gift helps lay the foundation for a program that equips people to break free from cycles of overeating and walk in freedom, health, and purpose.

Together, we can help the body of Christ not only feed on spiritual food but also steward physical health in a way that honors God.

✨ “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” (Proverbs 27:17)

Thank you for sowing into this vision—may God bless your health and your day.