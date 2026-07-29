Sacred Heart Billboards of Buffalo

Be a part of something BIGGER! It's time for the 2026 Sacred Heart of Jesus billboard campaign and this year we are excited to announce that we've secured an extra-large board along the I-190 at Exchange St. - think Larkinville! The image and message you see above will be on display for the month of June - imagine the impact. Watch for updates on multiple additional sites as they are confirmed. Through prayer and with sincere contrition, by raising the image of the Sacred Heart above our community, we hope to call down His blessings upon us. Thank you!