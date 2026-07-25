Beyond the Visit: I Was That Child

I know what it feels like to go to bed hungry.

I know the shame of torn clothes. I know what it’s like to pray for a meal and wonder if God sees you.





I was raised as an orphan in Kenya. I experienced suffering and lack — not as a story I heard, but as the life I lived.





*But God sees.*

He sent people who showed up for me — with food, with kindness, with truth. They were the hands and feet of Jesus when I needed Him most.





That’s why I can’t just “visit” a children’s home and leave, James 1:27 says pure religion is to look after orphans in their distress. This isn’t charity to me. It’s obedience. It’s worship.





So I’m starting _Beyond the Visit_ in Nairobi, Kenya.

We won’t drop off donations and take photos. We’ll stay and serve:





1. Break Bread Together

Cooking hot, nutritious meals _with_ the kids — because Jesus fed people before He taught them. A shared meal says “you belong.” For many of these children, it’s the first time they feel proud of a meal they helped make.





2. Clothe with Dignity

Bringing clothes, shoes, and sanitary pads — because we serve a God who clothes the lilies, and His children deserve more than leftovers. Dignity changes how a child walks into school.





3. Plant Seeds of Wisdom

Life skills lessons rooted in truth: budgeting, hygiene, self-worth, saying “no.” _“Train up a child”_ Proverbs 22:6 is a command, not a suggestion. These are lessons I wish I’d had at 10.





FIRST GOAL: $500

To reach 3 children’s homes in Nairobi this August.

$165 per home covers food, clothes, and lesson materials for ∼30 kids.

*WHAT YOUR GIFT DOES:*

*$4* = Feeds one child for a day

*$12* = Clothes a child with dignity

*$40* = Funds a life skills class for an entire home

*$165* = Sponsors one full visit — food, clothes, and lessons for 30 kids





I survived because God’s people obeyed. Now He’s asking me to go.





I can’t erase the pain I walked through. But by God’s grace, I can make sure another child meets Him in their lack — through a plate of ugali, a clean shirt, and someone who stays.





*Will you answer the call with me?*

Pray. Give. Share this with your church, family, or prayer group.





_“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these… you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40_





*100% TRANSPARENCY PROMISE:*

I live in Nairobi and will post receipts, photos, and video updates from every single visit right here so you see exactly who you helped. Every dollar goes directly to the kids.





From Nairobi, Kenya with love,

Eileighn Julian.

All glory to God.