Beyond Broke and Desperate Single Mother

I am a single mother to 2 beautiful children. My husband and I separated over a year ago. He doesn't pay child support. I was going to school for cosmetology until my bills piled up too high and gas got too expensive and I had to drop. I have had job after job, but none stick because I am type 1 diabetic and Michigan state medicaid will cit me off of my insurance and food stamps as soon as I start working. I have applied to every government program I can and I either have to pay in to receive help or funds are unavailable. I don't know what else to do now. I am going to lose my home, my stuff, my kids. My van just snapped a coil spring and now I have no transportation. Lord knows I won't get help here either but I'm desperate. My lights will get shut off on the 24th of June 2026 and I will be homeless come the beginning odlf August maybe if I'm lucky. Please someone help me. Please someone help my kids. Please I'm begging. I have no where to go. No family. I'm about to give up.