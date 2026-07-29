Lost my family in the rubble Your dollar ismy hope

​"From beneath the rubble: I have lost my family, and my hope lies in your hands. A donation of even a single dollar may seem small to you, but it restores my life and hope."

​The bombardment was not just a terrifying sound or rising smoke; it was the abyss that swallowed everything I owned.

​In a matter of seconds, our home turned into rubble. Beneath those silent stones, every single member of my family passed away as martyrs. My mother, whose touch was my safety, is gone. My father, who was my pillar, is gone. My siblings, whose laughter was my sanctuary, are gone. I pulled myself out from beneath the dust alone—holding nothing in my hands, carrying an unhealable wound in my heart, and enduring illness and injuries worsened by the cold of the tent and the bitterness of displacement.

​Today, I sit beneath a tattered tent, surrounded by memories like shrapnel. I stare into the void and wonder: how does one continue living after everyone they love has gone?

​Yet, from the midst of this rubble, I hold onto the spirit of patience they left within me. Our home was destroyed, and my family has returned to their Lord, but my hope has not died.

​I am not asking for a miracle, but for a compassionate human hand to stand with me in this wasteland. Your giving today is not merely a donation; it is the medicine that treats my illness, the warmth that shelters my tent, and the strength that restores what remains of my broken soul so I can stand once again.

​Suggested Campaign Call-to-Action:

"Be my support after I lost all support. Your giving revives my hope amidst the rubble."



