Help Launch My Coffee Cart Ministry!

Back in 2021, God gave me a clear vision to start a Christian coffee shop - long before Christian coffee shops were ever even a thing! I've had to lay it at the altar many times because God said "not yet." I've been faithfully praying over this vision and stewarding every idea, revelation, and dream that the Lord has given me for the last four years.

Just a few months ago, after coming out of a hidden and healing season, God started giving me very clear instructions to move to San Diego. It was only until after I got here, did God tell me "it's time to build now." This business is not about me, it's an assignment the Lord has called me to. It's about the end time harvest of souls that it will bring in.

I've had visions of people getting saved, healed, and delivered here. They come for a cup of coffee, but leave with knowing about Jesus. This cart will be a well of living water in this city. You aren't sowing into me, you are sowing into the Kingdom that will save souls.

God told me to start out with a mobile coffee cart and eventually one day it will grow into something much bigger to open up coffee shops all around the world and become a movement. This coffee cart will be a mobile ministry hub: serving quality coffee, praying for people, and sparking conversations that lead to eternal impact.

Your support will help fund:

The purchase and setup of the cart

Licenses, permits, and health certifications

Equipment and initial inventory

Whether you can give $5 or $500, every dollar sows into a Kingdom vision. If you can’t give right now, please pray over this assignment and share the campaign with others.



Let’s build this together. Let’s serve Jesus in the streets.

💛 Thank you & God bless you!

“Write the vision and make it plain…” – Habakkuk 2:2