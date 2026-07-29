McKalip for Bartow County School Board

Dr. David McKalip is a Cartersville Neurosurgeon living in Bartow County. He is a community leader who has already worked to make positive changes in the Bartow County school system for students, teachers, parents and taxpayers.

Dr McKalip is a Christian, conservative republican and is not afraid to stand strong for these values. He led the recent campaign that produced an 89% "YES" vote for Property Tax Relief in November 2025.

There is still much work to do to achieve “Better Schools” and “Lower Taxes” – which is why Dr. McKalip is seeking your vote.

HIGHLIGHTS of ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Tax Relief • Protecting Children • Stopping DEI, CRT • Stopping Experimental Vaccine Mandates • Stopping Overdevelopment • Promoting Freedom and American Exceptionalism • Leadership in Local and State Republican Party • Leadership for Better Health Care

Learn More at BetterBartow.US

Note: Donor information from Donations of $100 or less will NOT be reported to the state. However, it will be collected here to allow our campaign to interact with you personally.



