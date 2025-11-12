Better Than Before

❤️ Let’s Rally Around Our Dear Friend Craig Carriere ❤️

Our dear friend Craig Carriere — our lovable landscaper and a wonderful part of the Okanagan community — has recently been diagnosed with throat cancer. Craig begins radiotherapy treatment in Kelowna on September 1st.

A cancer diagnosis brings enormous physical, emotional, and financial challenges. While Craig focuses on his treatment and recovery, the bills and everyday expenses don’t stop. Medical costs, appointments, transportation, time away from work, and household expenses can quickly become an overwhelming burden.

We’re raising funds to help ease some of that financial pressure, giving Craig the opportunity to focus on what matters most right now: his treatment, his recovery, and getting better.

Every donation makes a difference. Whether it’s $10, $50, $100, or whatever you’re able to give, your generosity will help. And if you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, coworkers, or anyone in the community can make a huge difference.

Craig has spent years making the Okanagan a more beautiful place — now it’s our turn to surround him with our love and support.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity, your shares, your kind words, and for standing with Craig and his loved ones during this difficult time.

🙏 Please donate, share, and help us rally around Craig.