Better living situation for Family

Hello,

I am reaching out on behalf of a dear friend and their family, who have been thrown what feels like quite a few obstacles the past 6 months. Their previous home they rented had to be sold due to the Landlords poor health. Finding a new place was very difficult and unfortunately the place they moved into is an all around bad situation. The apartment has a severe mold problem and the AC constantly stops working. While my friend has personally cleaned the mold, it keeps coming back. They have two small children that the mold is affecting as well. When I tell you our friend would give anyone the shirt off their back, it’s 100% the truth. They continue to stay positive and praise the Lord through these storms. Our goal is to help get them out of their current living situation and into a healthy living environment. All donations are wholeheartedly appreciated by our friend and their family but also our friend group!

We have God is greater than the highs and lows brackets we would like to give to people with a donation of $5. Shipping is available if not local to Corydon/southern Indiana area. Thank you so again for taking the time to read and help!