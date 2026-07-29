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Bethlehem Lutheran School is the Impact

Goal$26,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCole Hines

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bethlehem Lutheran School

Bethlehem Lutheran School is the Impact

Building the Future of Faith‑Based Education in Urban St. Louis (North City)

In the heart of St. Louis, something powerful is happening.

Families across our city are seeking more than academics alone. They are seeking education rooted in faithhope grounded in Christ, and schools that see each child not as a number—but as a future leader, created in God’s image.

Bethlehem Lutheran School exists for this very purpose.

For generations, Bethlehem has been committed to forming students spiritually, academically, and morally—preparing them not just for the next grade, but for life. Today, God is opening new doors before us as demand for Christ‑centered education in urban St. Louis continues to grow. There is a window of opportunity that we MUST claim as actionable. We are on a trajectory to grow from


A Growing Need in Our City

Urban St. Louis is filled with young children and families hungry for opportunity, stability, and truth. Early education is one of the most critical moments in a child’s life—when character is formed, confidence is built, and faith can take root.

Bethlehem is responding by:

  1. Expanding access to early childhood education
  2. Acquiring and developing additional sites to meet growing demand
  3. Planting faith‑based educational ministries in neighborhoods where hope is needed most

This growth is not accidental. It is prayerful, intentional, and mission‑driven.


Why Faith‑Based Education Matters

Education grounded in faith does more than teach reading and math.

It teaches:

  1. That every child has God‑given worth
  2. That truth, discipline, and compassion matter
  3. That leadership begins with service
  4. That Christ is present in every part of life

At Bethlehem, students are shaped by strong academics and strong faith, guided by educators who see teaching as both a calling and a ministry.

As we grow, we are not just opening classrooms—we are forming future pastors, professionals, parents, and community leaders who will shape St. Louis for generations to come.


Why We Need Your Help Now

Growth requires faith—and it requires resources.

Your gift directly supports:

  1. Expansion of early childhood education sites
  2. Facilities and learning environments for growing enrollment
  3. Staffing, materials, and ministry support
  4. Long‑term sustainability of faith‑based education in urban communities

This is a pivotal moment. The choices we make today will determine how many children we can serve tomorrow.


Join Us in Building Something Eternal

When you give to Bethlehem Lutheran School, you are not simply donating to a school.

You are:

  1. Investing in children
  2. Strengthening families
  3. Supporting urban ministry
  4. Advancing Christ‑centered education

Most importantly, you are helping shape lives at the very beginning—where faith can grow deep roots and hope can flourish.


Will You Partner With Us?

We invite you to prayerfully consider making a gift today—of any amount—to help Bethlehem continue expanding faith‑grounded education in urban St. Louis.

Together, we can:

  1. Reach more children
  2. Strengthen our city
  3. Raise up the next generation of leaders in Christ

Thank you for believing in this mission.

Thank you for standing with Bethlehem.

Thank you for helping build the future—one child, one classroom, one life at a time.


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