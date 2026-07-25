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Bet on Change, Support Recovery & Stability

Goallei 50,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created byCatalin Claudiu Belecciu

Fundraiser funds will be received by Catalin Claudiu Belecciu

Bet on Change, Support Recovery & Stability

🌟 Hi, I'm Cătălin. 😔 You might be surprised to hear that I once struggled with a gambling addiction. It all started as just a small escape from stress and turned into this huge burden on my life. My debts spiraled out of control – about €10,000 in total. 🙏 💸 Each month, the majority of my income went straight to repaying loans that I had taken for gambling purposes. It was a never-ending cycle of hoping against hope that one big win would set things right again. But we all know what they say about "one big win." 😓 I've accepted full responsibility for my actions and the mess they caused in my life. The good news is, I’m taking steps to change it all: learning from past mistakes, paying off debts, and rebuilding a future free of financial worry. Your support can help me turn this page! 📖 💡 "A small step for one person is a giant leap towards hope." - Cătălin 🙌 Your contribution could make a real difference in my life: helping me reduce these debts and start fresh, without the constant weight of financial worry. I’m committed to using every penny you donate wisely and responsibly – it's more than just money; it's about regaining control over my own future! 🚀 If you feel inclined to help or know someone who might be willing to support a fresh start, sharing this story could mean so much more. A few euros can turn into hope for me and give me the chance to prove that I am not defined by past mistakes but rather shaped by resilience and determination. 🙏 Thank you from the bottom of my heart if you've read all this way – it means a lot. Please, take one small step towards helping someone else find their footing in life today! 🌱💖 #ChangeYourLife #FreshStart

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