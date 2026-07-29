Best friend and soul mate needs a new hip

I got my pet in June 2017, and she’s been my companion since she was a pup. Now, at 10 years old, she’s suffering from chronic arthritis and needs a hip replacement. The cost of the surgery is overwhelming, especially since I’m still paying off a bill from a recent surgery she needed to remove her uterus due to an infection. With everything else being so expensive these days, I simply can’t afford the care she needs. For the past two months, she’s been in constant pain, and it hurts me deeply to see my best friend hurting so much. I’ve tried everything I can think of to come up with the money, and this fundraiser is another shot I have to take.