Best foot forward

Hello, my name is Valder, and I just recently had my left leg amputated. My health took a turn for the worst due to my diabetes and open sores and infections. I'm permanently disabled and i'm just waiting for medical clearance to be approved for the prosthetic leg. Which will take some time to get. That is the reason why i'm starting this fundraiser so I can raise money to keep up with my Rent and medical expenses including the Co-payment i will have to pay for the prosthetic leg itself. Whatever anyone can donate will be truly and greatly appreciated. I just want a fighting chance. So I can have a normal life and get back to work. So I can help take care of my loved ones.Thank you everyone in advance.