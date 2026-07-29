Berry Adoption

We never expected to be here again—but sometimes the most meaningful journeys aren’t the ones we plan, but the ones God does!

When we adopted our son, our hearts grew in ways we can’t fully put into words. He is deeply loved, fully ours, and such an incredible part of our family. We truly believed that the chapter of adoption in our lives had come to a pause.

But God had other plans.

Recently, we were given the opportunity to adopt our son’s biological sibling. This wasn’t something we were searching for —but it quickly became clear that this was a path placed in front of us with purpose. After much prayer, reflection, and trust, we feel certain that we are being called to say “yes” again.

This isn’t just another adoption. This is about keeping siblings connected. It’s about giving two children the chance to grow up together, to share their story, their history, and their future side by side. It’s about building something rooted in love, belonging, and faith.

Adoption is a beautiful gift—but it also comes with significant financial costs. As we step forward in obedience and hope, we are asking for help. Whether through a donation, sharing our story, or lifting us up in prayer, your support means more than we can express.

We believe this child already belongs in our family. We’re simply taking the steps to bring them home.

Thank you for being part of our journey.