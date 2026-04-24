Bernice's Ministry of Helps in Need of Car Engine

Those of you who know Bernice know how deeply she loves people and how joyfully she pours into others’ lives through prayer and fellowship. She is in urgent need of help. Bernice is disabled and living on a fixed income, and her car now requires a new engine. Without reliable transportation, she is unable to continue the ministry she loves so much. Any assistance you can provide to help get her back on the road would be a tremendous blessing and allow her to continue serving others.