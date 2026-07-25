Berkowitz Grandchildren Education Fund

Bernard Joseph Berkowitz, affectionately known by all as Bernie, passed away Monday June 29, 2026. He was 81. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to help his grandchildren pursue their education.





His four grandchildren were the loves of his life: Benjamin - age 13, Samuel - age 11, Hannah - age 9, and Daniel - age 17 months. Immediately after each grandchild was born, he set up a 529 Savings account to ensure they would have the funds needed to continue their eduction.











