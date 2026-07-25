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Kidneys and Bergers Disease

Goal$17,170 USD
Raised$2,260 USD

Fundraiser created byJenny Gagliardi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jefferson Gagliardi

Kidneys and Bergers Disease

Update: We didn’t hit our goal but that’s okay! Jefferson’s insurance, from what I understand, will NOT be covering the cost of the medicine, but a foundation or pharmacy (something of that nature, I’m not sure) that specializes in rare and expensive drugs will.

So I will be closing this fundraiser and refunding everyone’s donations. From what I understand, givesendgo will keep the processing fees from each donation, so it will be minus that. Thank you everyone who donated! If you would like to stay posted, I will post occasional updates of his progress on my facebook. Once he gets on this new medicine Jefferson should be set for a while until his kidney gives out down the road.



Greetings dear friends 🤍


10 years ago, my brother-in-law’s life changed devastatingly and permanently. His immune system decided to wage war against his own self, and successfully attacked and destroyed its “enemy”. The target? His own kidneys. He was diagnosed with Churg-Strauss syndrome, actually a very, very rare autoimmune disorder, and given a kidney transplant, which allowed him to live a relatively normal life.


For a time.


Until things again went wrong.


This time, his doctors think he was likely misdiagnosed before, as the previous disease would have burned out after its mission was accomplished (the destruction of his kidneys). Since his transplant is now under attack and his kidney is again being destroyed again by his immune system, he has been diagnosed with something new. Bergers disease. Also an extremely rare condition. And even more destructive, as it comes back again and again.


The medication required for this new disease is extremely expensive. Your donation would go towards the first month of treatment until his insurance decides if it will cover it or not. Please consider donating, and supporting this kind soul who has already been through so much difficulty and persistent suffering in his 30 years of life.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts 🤍



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