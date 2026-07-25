Ben Stoltzfus battle with health issues

This fundraiser is for my father in law Ben and Sylvia Stoltzfus, he has been in and out of the hospital a lot in the past year battling colon cancer, he has had very little income during that time, this past spring they said he was cancer free but continued to struggle with colon issues .. Just recently they found out the cancer is back so now they are heading to Mexico the week of 10/27 to get treatment and they plan to stay down there for at least 3 weeks .. The idea of this fundraiser is to help with the costs of going to Mexico (since they do not accept US insurance companies) and maybe be able to contribute some to their ongoing household bills .. Thank you for your consideration!