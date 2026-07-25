Help Ben Get Vital Medical Treatments!

BEN'S STORY -



When Medicine fails to help





Dear friends, brothers, and sisters in Christ, please read my whole story to understand the urgency of my need:





My name is Ben Duba. For nearly 15 years I’ve battled a crippling illness that has worn down my body, my spirit, and my family. Today I’m reaching out to the Body of Christ for the help I need to stand again, heal, and return to the service and love that have carried me through every trial.





Why I Need Your Support





Fifteen years ago a routine cortisone epidural went horribly wrong. The contaminated injection damaged the nerves in my neck, leaving me with chronic neuropathic pain, partial paralysis, and a cascade of symptoms that rarely fit a single diagnosis. I spent weeks in the hospital, then five months in a nursing‑home rehab program. If things were't bad enough, during recovery I also contracted a severe MRSA infection, further weakening my already fragile health, and making me permanent carrier. After seeing several different specialists over the years, I have been labeled with fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, multiple sclerosis, Guillain‑Barré syndrome, and polyradiculopathy—none of them fully explaining all I endure every day. What matters now is what works, and with the right mix of treatments I am capable of leading a productive life. UPDATE: A specialist has diagnosed me with Fibromyalgia with Chronic Fatigue. I now have a more definitive plan for recovery.

Through a careful blend of medication, specialized therapies, chiropractic care, physical therapy, water therapy, and regular exercise, I keep the pain manageable and maintain a semblance of normal life. These interventions aren’t luxuries; they’re the tools that prevent my condition from worsening. UPDATE: I have a treatment plan in the works, starting with physical therapy that specializes in neurogenic chronic pain.

A year ago I suffered another MRSA infection in my sinuses. The treatment made me very ill, but I eventually recovered. Afterward, the symptoms of my chronic illness intensified. I kept trying to leave the house, yet my strength kept fading. Now I’m largely confined to home, venturing out only occasionally, and my condition worsens a little more each day because I can't afford all the treatments I need.

Unfortunately, the cost of even the most essential parts of my care has risen sharply. My health‑savings account is drained each month, and Health Insurance increasingly denies paying for the treatments that keep my pain from spiking to a 9‑10 on the scale every week. Expenses that were once covered now fall squarely on my family’s shoulders, and we just don't have the resources to keep me stable, much less get me back on my feet again.

A new barrier to my recovery is transportation. My car recently became dangerous to drive, and repairs cost more than its value. With no credit history (because I am debt-free), I can’t secure a loan. Without a reliable vehicle I can’t get to the dozens of specialized appointments that would restore my health. Insurance forces us to pay for taxis or rideshares out‑of‑pocket—a cost we simply cannot sustain. I’m asking for assistance to bridge the gap between the help we have received from friends and church and the high price of a reliable used car—a price that has surged since the pandemic. If I am to get better, a very reliable vehicle is essential—especially during Minnesota winters. UPDATE: As my health deteriorates, we have found that I have particular needs. I need a car I can drive safely and get in and out without difficulty. We have not found a reliable auto that fills the need our price range. If you know anyone you trust who is selling a reliable, low miles car, please have them contact me.

My wife works tirelessly, our daughter is in college, and we’re living on the brink of financial collapse. I’m unable to work, serve my church, or fulfill my role as husband and father. This burden weighs heavily on my family, and we need a concrete solution to restore normalcy..

If I don’t receive the treatments I need, my condition will worsen, leading to hospitalization and a potential $100,000 bill. With the funds I’m requesting, I can recover from last year’s setback, regain enough health to get back to work, and once again support my family and my church. Your generosity can give me back my health, my ability to provide, and my hope for the future.

The Goal





I am seeking to raise $11,000, which will be allocated as follows:





Item Amount Purpose Reliable Used Car (easy to drive and high MPG) $4000 (including existing help)

Enables consistent travel to doctors, therapists, and treatments, eliminating the need for costly taxis or rideshares.

Immediate Medical Expenses

$6000

Covers Chiropractic Care ($50-100), specialist visits ($1000), and other therapies and treatments insurance won't cover. UPDATE: I have a chronic pain physical therapist lined up to start my path to wellness

Short Term Buffer

$1000

Funds transportation and incidental costs needed for recovery

