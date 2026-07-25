Ben Trujillo Medical Expenses

Help Ben Fight Stage 4 Renal Cancer





Our family is asking for your prayers and support for my brother, Ben.





Earlier this year, Ben was diagnosed with Stage 4 renal (kidney) cancer. Since then, his life has changed dramatically. He recently underwent brain surgery after the cancer spread, and he is now facing a long road of treatment, recovery, and uncertainty.





Because of his illness, Ben has been unable to work since March. As the medical bills continue to grow, everyday household expenses like mortgage, utilities, groceries, and other essential bills have become overwhelming.





If you know Ben, you know he is someone who would never ask for help himself. That's why we're asking on his behalf. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward his medical expenses and helping keep his household afloat while he focuses on healing.





If you're unable to give financially, we completely understand. Please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Ben in your thoughts and prayers. Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Ben during this difficult journey.





Charlene