Beloved Reptile Family Business Needs Help

Hello! If you love animals and want to help a family in need, keep reading.





My name is Chris and my older brother and his wife have an amazing family business where they share the beauty and excitement of reptiles in an epic, interactive, mobile, in-person show. Families and individuals alike have been blessed and educated by them for years.





Recently they have been investing in a brand new reptile barn for the many reptiles they home and care for. They have poured so much time, money and love into this project but they have hit a wall because of a few unforeseen life situations including their Reptile Vehicle breaking down and having so many continued problems. They are a mobile show, so this is a HUGE part of their livelihood and how they transport the reptiles safely to each show.





If we could help them get a new van and help them finish their new reptile barn, I know that would be a huge burden off their shoulders as this is their FULL time job and they not only have dozens of beautiful reptiles to take care of, but also a 2 year old daughter.





If you have been blessed by Paul & Joanna and their unique and their amazing reptile shows, then this is a great way to say thank you.





If you haven't met them or seen their shows, this is a great way to help keep them going and hopefully you can see them in the future!





Thank you all so much!! Please go check out their website and socials

https://reptile-adventures.com

https://www.facebook.com/reptileadventures

https://www.instagram.com/reptile.adventures