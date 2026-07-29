St Andrew's United Free Church of Scotland,

We are an ancient church in Lanarkshire, Scotland, going back to 1762. We are one of the early Secession churches in Scotland born out of a fight for Biblical truth. We are a Reformed, Presbyterian, evangelical church set in a historic churchyard which we maintain.





Scotland is a secular nation that is desperately needing a Reformed evangelical witness, especially in working class, post industrial towns.





Our Minister was ordained and inducted in December 2001 after a veery long vacancy. We require funds to maintain and sustain this ministry in a small congregation in a challenging are in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, just outside Glasgow - situated right in the centre of the town. We also require to do urgent works to get our historic building up to standard, and sensitively modernise for mission to present the message of Jesus.





Any helps from friends from afar and near will help us in maintaining the oldest Presbyterian church in the area, and promoting our Gospel vision.