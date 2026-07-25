Bella's End Of Life Care

Bella has.been my best little friend now for over 20 years. She came to me at 3 weeks old this absolutely adorable ball of white, terrified fur and it was love at first site. She has listened to me faithfully, always an absolute joy. She has touched everyone she has come into contact with. There will never be another that can take her place in my world and I am just grateful that I was able to have this much time with her. She has outlived her mate and all of her pups. Sadly, she has had alot of health problems this year and I know that the time is coming when I will have to say goodbye. I want to make that transition smooth and dignified. That is the very least I can do after all she has done for me. I ask that you please keep us in your prayers at this difficult time. Bella is very much a loved and important member of our family unit.



