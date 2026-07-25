Support Bella attending Impact 360 Fundraiser

As an Impact 360 Fellow, Bella will live in community with like-minded students, studying discipleship, biblical worldview, and servant leadership — skills that she will be able to apply in the mission field during several experiential learning trips to Utah, Brazil, South Africa, and Washington, D.C. Through these trips, she will immerse into unfamiliar cultures and learn how to minister to their needs and share the gospel on domestic and international mission fields.

Bella has fundraised over the summer by selling handmade apparel on her online shop, which has covered a significant portion of this cost. However, she faces the challenge of paying the remaining cost of $9,000, which can be broken down into monthly payments of $1,200. Would you consider helping her reach her fundraising goal? We believe that the Lord will use this experience to challenge and grow Bella, so any contribution towards this goal will be significant!

There are three ways you can financially support this goal:

• Donating the amount of one monthly payment of $1,200.

• Purchasing apparel on my website at jesusgenerationshop.com and sharing website information on social media.

• Support by giving any donation amount.

Thank you for your Support!