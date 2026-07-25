Bella Jolene’s End of Life (on earth) Care

Hi, I’m Elizabeth and I have a 10.5 year old Mastiff Mix. I’m honestly so thankful for the life she has had with me and it now seems her time with me on earth is coming to an end. She became my fur daughter in April 2016, 6 months after my mom passed away. God really did pick her out just for me. My husband then boyfriend placed in her my arms and that was it, she was mine and I didn't even look at the other puppies. She has helped heal my heart and bring me so much joy and has so often taught me about the love of our Heavenly Father either with her trust in me or her limitless love toward me. She was diagnosed with bone cancer in December but it only now hit her hard and needs help to get up and walk. She is comfortable for now with meds, my help, and actually fell asleep last night after I read some psalms to her. My prayer is the Lord keeps her comfortable and takes her home naturally but I scared myself reading Google but nonetheless less I need funds for her cremation and the prints and all that fun stuff and I would love to actually bury her at sea the same way my momma was for a symbolic moment. She’s a bigger breed so the price goes up and I want to be prepared as her time may be soon. The timing is between both mine and my husband’s paychecks as another pet has been requiring veterinary care as well. It’s been tiresome - caring for my sweet Bella Jolene on top of caring for my household and those under my care which includes my grandma who is battling dementia, my dad who deals with his own pains, and just trying to run the house. 🙃 Bella Jolene has been my faithful companion through the craziness of this blessed life.