Bell Family on Mission

Hi friends and family ❤️





We are so excited that our family is stepping into a brand-new adventure! In August, we’ll be moving to Redding, California for 10 months so Stephen and I can complete our second year at Bethel School of Ministry, a year focused on leadership and being further equipped to serve wherever God leads us.





Since the day we got married, we’ve felt a call to the nations and a desire to continually grow as disciples of Jesus. We want to live as lifelong students, always listening for God’s voice and saying “yes” wherever He calls. We never want to lose our wonder for who He is or stop growing in our relationship with Him.





What makes this season even more special is that our children get to be part of the journey. As a family, we’ll all be learning, growing, and being poured into together. We believe God is inviting us into a season of deeper trust financially, emotionally, physically, and spiritually, and we’re excited to see how He leads us every step of the way.





We would be so grateful if you would pray for us throughout this season. Please pray that we would remain sensitive to the Holy Spirit, that our children would thrive, that God would provide for every need, and that He would use this time to shape us for all He has ahead.





If you feel led, we would also love to invite you to partner with us financially. The body of Christ is beautiful because while not everyone is called to go, we all have the opportunity to be part of what God is doing. Some are called to go, and others are called to send. We are incredibly thankful to be able to answer God’s call in this season, and we’d be honored to have you help send us.





Thank you for believing in our family, praying for us, and cheering us on.





Jenny &.Stephen Bell