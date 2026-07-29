BELIZE MISSIONS TRIP PARTNERSHIP

I am reaching out to share some exciting news and an opportunity I have been preparing for. This fall, I will be traveling to Belize from November 7 to November 14 on a mission trip with Latin Pentecostal Church of God in Waukegan, Illinois.





While in Belize, our team will be working alongside local community leaders to support local churches build their facilities. We will also be sponsoring students in local communities to continue their education. It is a wonderful opportunity to serve and build lasting relationships with the people there.





To make this trip a reality, I am looking to build a team of supporters through prayers and financial contributions. The total cost of the trip is $2000, which covers my travel, lodging, meals, and project supplies.





I am praying and working to raise $1200 by October 31, 2026. Would you consider partnering with me by making a tax-deductible donation of any amount you feel led to give?





Please feel free to contact me via email if you would like to receive confirmation of the work being done in the form of photos upon the return of my trip.





More than anything, I would love your prayers for our team as we prepare, travel, and serve. Thank you so much for your time, your support, and your willingness to partner with me in this work. I couldn’t do this without people like you!





With gratitude,

Gigi H

gisellemhernandeza@gmail.com

lpcofwaukegan@gmail.com





[The pictures I included here are from a previous missions trip I was a part of to the Dominican Republic, in which faces have been covered for privacy reasons.]

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Me dirijo a ustedes para compartirles una noticia emocionante y una oportunidad para la cual me he estado preparando. Este otoño, viajaré a Belice del 7 al 14 de noviembre en un viaje misionero con la Iglesia Pentecostal Latina de Dios en Waukegan, Illinois.





Durante nuestra estancia en Belice, nuestro equipo trabajará junto a líderes comunitarios locales para apoyar a las iglesias de la zona en la construcción de sus instalaciones. También patrocinaremos a estudiantes de las comunidades locales para que puedan continuar con su educación. Es una oportunidad maravillosa para servir y forjar relaciones duraderas con la gente de allí.





Para hacer realidad este viaje, busco formar un equipo de colaboradores a través de oraciones y contribuciones financieras. El costo total del viaje es de $2,000, lo cual cubre mi transporte, alojamiento, comidas y los materiales para el proyecto.





Estoy orando y trabajando para recaudar $1,200 antes del 31 de octubre de 2026. ¿Consideraría unirse a mí en esta labor realizando una donación deducible de impuestos por cualquier monto que se sienta guiado a dar?





Si desea recibir fotos del trabajo realizado a mi regreso, no dude en contactarme por correo electrónico.





Más que nada, me encantaría contar con sus oraciones por nuestro equipo mientras nos preparamos, viajamos y servimos. Muchas gracias por su tiempo, su apoyo y su disposición a colaborar conmigo en esta obra. ¡No podría hacer esto sin personas como ustedes!





Con gratitud,

Gigi H

gisellemhernandeza@gmail.com

lpcofwaukegan@gmail.com





[Las fotografías que he incluido aquí corresponden a un viaje misionero anterior en el que participé en la República Dominicana, y en ellas se han cubierto los rostros por motivos de privacidad.]