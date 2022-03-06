My name is Elizabeth, and I'm going to be a freshman at Dock Mennonite Academy in the fall. I've been accepted into the Belize Mission trip mini term, an opportunity for high schoolers to have a mission week.





I'm very grateful for this opportunity to serve others in Belize and God. During the trip, I'll have the chance to work with children, share the Gospel, and build new relationships and friendships.





Your support and prayers would mean so much to me as I prepare for this experience. Thank you for supporting me!