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Believing God for Restoration

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMalik Verlon Tuck

Fundraiser funds will be received by Malik Verlon Tuck

Believing God for Restoration

My name is Verlon, and this is the first time in my entire life that I have ever asked anyone for help. I have always believed in working hard, serving God faithfully, and carrying my responsibilities as a father, a provider, and a man of purpose. I have preached the Gospel, encouraged others, written a Christian book, and poured myself into the vision God gave me — Eternity in Mind. I have never asked for anything in return.

But today, I am facing a level of hardship that I can no longer carry alone.

Over the past year, I invested everything I had into building my business and trying to create a better future for my family. I believed — and still believe — that God gave me this vision. But while I was building, my personal life began to collapse financially.

My bank account is negative. My credit cards are maxed out. My phone bill is two months overdue. My taxes are behind by $3,000. And just this past Friday, I received a demand letter for over $16,000 in child support arrears — a debt that has now blocked my passport and prevented me from traveling with my school program.

I have been trying to hold everything together, but the weight has become overwhelming. I’ve poured every dollar into trying to build something meaningful, something God‑given, something that would allow me to provide for my son and create a legacy. But now I’m standing in a place where I need help just to get back on my feet.

I’m not asking for luxury. I’m not asking for comfort. I’m asking for mercy. I’m asking for restoration. I’m asking for a chance to breathe again.

I have served God faithfully. I have preached without payment. I have written a Christian book and never received a single dollar in royalties. I have encouraged others to keep going, to trust God, to keep Eternity in Mind — even while I was silently drowning.

This is the first time I have ever asked for help. And it may be the only time I ever do.

My goal is $20,000, which will allow me to:

  1. Pay the $16,000 child support arrears
  2. Pay the $3,000 in taxes
  3. Catch up on overdue bills
  4. Bring my account back to positive
  5. Stabilize my life so I can continue serving God and building the vision He gave me

If God touches your heart to give, I want you to know that I am grateful beyond words. Every donation, every prayer, every share — it all matters. It all helps. It all brings me one step closer to standing again.

Thank you for reading my story. Thank you for caring. Thank you for believing that God still restores.

Keep Eternity in Mind. —M V Tuck

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