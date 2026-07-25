Believing for the impossible!

I’m currently walking through a season of financial hardship while continuing to work full-time and build the vision God has placed on my heart. I’ve made the decision to keep creating, keep believing, and keep moving forward. If you feel led to support me during this season, I would be truly grateful. Every gift, every prayer, and every share brings me one step closer to the other side of this journey. I may not be able to see how everything will come together, but that’s where my faith comes in. Thank you for believing with me and for being a part of what God is doing in this season of my life.



