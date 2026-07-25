Believe Before the World Does: Benji to Brazil

Seven-year-old Benji Matthews has been invited to participate in an international football development experience with BRUSFA in Santos, Brazil, from August 1–15, 2026.

Football has become an important part of our family’s life. Through the game, Benji is learning discipline, resilience, teamwork, confidence, and humility. This opportunity would allow him to train with Brazilian coaches, experience a different football culture, meet new teammates, and grow both as a player and as a young person.

We cannot predict where Benji’s football journey will lead, and we are not asking anyone to bet on him becoming a professional athlete. We simply want to give him the opportunity to learn, be challenged, and discover what is possible.

Our family is contributing toward the trip, and BRUSFA has worked with us to make the program more accessible. We are now raising funds to close the remaining gap for program costs, airfare, travel documents, insurance, and essential travel expenses.

Asking for help is not easy, but we do not want pride to prevent Benji from experiencing an opportunity that could stay with him for the rest of his life.

Every gift, prayer, encouraging message, introduction, or share makes a difference.

Thank you for becoming part of Benji’s journey—and for choosing to believe before the world does.





How Your Support Will Be Used

All contributions will go directly toward essential expenses related to Benji’s Brazil development experience, including:

BRUSFA program and training costs Round-trip airfare for Benji and one parent Required travel documents and insurance Baggage and equipment expenses Other essential travel-related costs not covered by the program

BRUSFA is covering the necessary local transportation during the experience. Our family is contributing $1,000, and this campaign is intended to help close the remaining funding gap before departure.

If contributions exceed the final cost of this experience, any remaining funds will be used exclusively for Benji’s continued football development, including training, equipment, and tournament expenses.