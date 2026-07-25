GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Believe Before the World Does: Benji to Brazil

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byBlair Matthews

Fundraiser funds will be received by Blair Matthews

Believe Before the World Does: Benji to Brazil

Seven-year-old Benji Matthews has been invited to participate in an international football development experience with BRUSFA in Santos, Brazil, from August 1–15, 2026.

Football has become an important part of our family’s life. Through the game, Benji is learning discipline, resilience, teamwork, confidence, and humility. This opportunity would allow him to train with Brazilian coaches, experience a different football culture, meet new teammates, and grow both as a player and as a young person.

We cannot predict where Benji’s football journey will lead, and we are not asking anyone to bet on him becoming a professional athlete. We simply want to give him the opportunity to learn, be challenged, and discover what is possible.

Our family is contributing toward the trip, and BRUSFA has worked with us to make the program more accessible. We are now raising funds to close the remaining gap for program costs, airfare, travel documents, insurance, and essential travel expenses.

Asking for help is not easy, but we do not want pride to prevent Benji from experiencing an opportunity that could stay with him for the rest of his life.

Every gift, prayer, encouraging message, introduction, or share makes a difference.

Thank you for becoming part of Benji’s journey—and for choosing to believe before the world does.


How Your Support Will Be Used

All contributions will go directly toward essential expenses related to Benji’s Brazil development experience, including:

  1. BRUSFA program and training costs
  2. Round-trip airfare for Benji and one parent
  3. Required travel documents and insurance
  4. Baggage and equipment expenses
  5. Other essential travel-related costs not covered by the program

BRUSFA is covering the necessary local transportation during the experience. Our family is contributing $1,000, and this campaign is intended to help close the remaining funding gap before departure.

If contributions exceed the final cost of this experience, any remaining funds will be used exclusively for Benji’s continued football development, including training, equipment, and tournament expenses.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve