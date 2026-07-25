Being completely transparent: I need help survivin

Hi everyone,

I’m putting my pride aside today to reach out to this community in the most transparent way possible. I am a hardworking person living in Nicaragua, but due to unexpected economic hardships, I fell into a terrible credit card debt loop that has completely gotten out of hand.

Right now, the bank interests are suffocating me, and no matter how much I work, my current salary doesn't allow me to clear the balance. It has turned into a cycle that is deeply affecting my mental health and financial stability. My goal is to raise $2,500] to clear this debt with the bank and finally breathe again.

I am fully aware that the internet is full of critical medical emergencies, and I completely understand if you choose to prioritize those. But if it's within your means to support me—even with a small donation—I will be eternally grateful.

Since traditional crowdfunding platforms have heavy restrictions in Nicaragua, and because I need to keep this private from my local circle to avoid judgment, I am using Binance. It is the safest and most direct way for me to receive funds and transfer them to my local bank to pay the debt.

• Binance Pay ID: 513362818

Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story, for not judging my situation, and for any help you can provide. God bless yo

u!