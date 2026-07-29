Being a mother while motherless

Hello, I’m a mom of three. For about a year and some change I become my mom’s caregiver. She became a double amputee with other complications as well. Like dialysis three days a week. The company I was employed by to service her only gave me 14 hrs a week of pay for $15.37 my mom ended up passing away last August and I’ve been trying to reclaim my life ever since. No car, my great grandmother house that still is being paid on. On top of having three kids and recently losing my wfh job due to the snow storm and my kids bring home. As bad as it is to ask for help I know that I can not do this alone. If you all have it in your heart we’d really appreciate any donation!