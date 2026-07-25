Being a autism mom its not easy

Hello family and friends!

We want to share a little bit about what's happening with the family. Being a single parent with your child having autism can be tough, and right now, there's a need for better transportation. With lots of faith, patience, and determination, one huge goal has already been achieved—getting a driver's license! The next step is finding a reliable used car. This will make life much easier and allow for better support of the family’s daily needs. Your help is much appreciated and can make a big difference!