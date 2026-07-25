Being a 21st Century Christian is Hard!

It's been going on almost three years of loss and hardship. During that time, I have lost my job, my house, my car, and my father. When I found myself in a shelter for homeless women, I even lost access to my dog, Benji.





It was during this difficult time, that the idea for my business, The 21st Century Christian was born. As an instructional designer, I have created courses for major banks and retailers. Now, I am combining my professional skills with my personal passion for my faith.





I truly feel that I am being led in this direction. I tried to start this business in late 2025 but without a job or any income it was impossible.





I really feel that I can help people, but I can't do it on my own. I need help.





The great thing about course creation is that outside of sales, marketing and software, there is no real overhead. I don't need a physical space. I am not investing in supplies or even staff. It is just me. I conduct all of the labor and can do that out of my home.





Course Creation

My courses are made up of 4 - 6 lessons and a lesson is delivered each week, along with a handout via email. Course costs are based on the number of lessons in the course.

4 lessons: $39 5 lessons: $49 6 lessons: $62





Available Courses

All about Those Sheep: Sheep are mentioned over 400 times in the Bible. Learn why sheep were so valuable, what humans have in common with sheep, the role of the shepherd and an eye-opening view of the 23rd Psalm.

Beyond Proverbs 31: The Proverbs 31 woman is the ideal woman. Out of the 73 women mentioned in the Bible, she is portrayed as practically perfect. The rest of the women are flawed but God loves us anyway. There are lessons on the women of the Old and New Testaments, Mary Magdalene, Martha and Mary, and women Jesus interacted with.

Jesus and Money: Why are a fourth of Jesus's parables about money and wealth? He was a carpenter not a financial planner! Yet Jesus knew that people understood money and he used it to explain some very complicated topics.

Marriage - When Two Become One: This course starts by answering some common questions about marriage in the Bible. Then, it looks at the role of the husband and the wife. It ends with what a couple can do to increase their marital satisfaction.





Upcoming Courses

Forgiveness - What You Need to Know: Why should you forgive? How do you forgive? Why forgiveness doesn't always lead to reconciliation.

Uncomplicating The Trinity: Even a lot seasoned Christians don't understand it completely. This course looks at the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit and how they all work together.

How to Read the Bible: It has been said that Bible stands for Basic Instruction Before Leaving Earth. However, you look at it, the Bible is the best way to know God and what is expected of each of us.

Developing a Prayer Life: Prayer shouldn't be a mystical or complicated topic. This course debunks myths around prayer and emphasizes its importance.





Virtual Workshops

New Believers Forum: This monthly workshop is free and helps new believers determine their next steps.

Saints Sound Off: Designed for Christian woman to come together and meet and talk with one another. It is also a means for creating community.





Keynotes

Homeowner to Homeless is a 45-minute keynote speech based on 5 lessons (





Additionally, I will have a weekly podcast. I tried to start it back in late 2025, but I want to do it differently by focusing on what new believers need to know.





This business can and will work. I just need some help getting started.