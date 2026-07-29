BEHIND CLOSED DOORS A High Risk Pregnant Mommy

Dear Sponsors and Supporters:





Warmth Greetings.





Hi, my name is Lorelie M. Molina a 44 year old mom, and I'm writing this with mix of fear and hope in my heart. I am 5 months pregnant, and this should be the happiest time of my life. But behind closed doors, my pregnancy has been classified as highrisk and my OB-GYN said a Cesarian-Section is my only safe option for delivery.





Why it's high risk?

It is because of my age

I have a high blood pressure with daily maintenance medicine

I have oftentimes nose bleeding specially when stress





The challenge:

We are a simple family from General Santos City

As per our OB-GYN advise us to prepare at least 250,000 for Cesarian Delivery only, (Exclusive on the care of baby after the delivery).





I have tried to stay strong but every night I worry... What if I can't raise the money in time? What if something happen to my baby either in 7 months or 9 months delivery?





My promise to you:

Every peso you give brings my baby one step closer to a safe first breath. Your kindness won't just save one life - it will surely save two..





Thank you very much for your kindness.





Sincerely yours,





Lorelie Molina

pregnant mother



