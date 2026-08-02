Becoming homeless

Hi there. My name is Brittany and I’m a wife, as well as a mom to three beautiful children. My husband is starting a job after being unemployed for months. We moved out of our previous place but the place we were moving to fell through. Unfortunately we are homeless. We’re stuck in rock bottom just trying to get back up on our feet. Our oldest is not able to begin school until we establish a residency somewhere and that is definitely difficult. I put the amount that I did to hopefully cover any expenses, planned and unplanned that we have due to being homeless.etc. Anything would absolutely be wonderful and we would be so grateful.