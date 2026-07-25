Becoming a social worker

Hey my name is Emmanuel and I will be attending Fayetteville State University to become a social worker. I really wanted to be one because my nephews wasn't really in a good home and I really want the best for them. My auntie is a social worker and she has inspired me to become one she's very sweet and caring, she did everything she could do to help them out. My brother died almost a year ago and I know that was really hard for them to lose their dad like that. I want to help kids like that to live in a better home and feel safer.