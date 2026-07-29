Becoming a Licensed Plumber to Serve My Community

For as long as I’ve been in the plumbing trade, I’ve seen how much a skilled plumber can change someone’s life — especially seniors, low‑income families, and young people who’ve never had someone show them a real trade. My goal now is to take the next step: becoming a fully licensed plumber in South Carolina so I can serve my community at a higher level and open doors for the next generation.Plumbing isn’t just pipes and fittings to me. It’s dignity. It’s safety. It’s making sure an elderly person doesn’t go without hot water. It’s helping a single parent keep their home running. It’s teaching a teenager that they can build a future with their hands, their mind, and their work ethic.But getting licensed comes with real costs — application fees, exam fees, training materials, reference letters, notarized documents, and time away from work to complete everything properly. I’m committed to doing the work, but I need help covering the financial side so I can move forward without delay

Your support will help

Complete my licensing requirements — fees, paperwork, training materials, and state application costs Serve elderly and low-income homeowners with affordable or no-cost plumbing repairs Teach and mentor youth who want to learn a trade but don't know where to start Build a community-focused plumbing service that puts people first

Every dollar brings me closer to being able to legally operate, expand my impact, and give back in ways that truly matter. I’m not asking for a handout — I’m asking for a hand in building something that will serve others for years to come.

If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can share this campaign, that support means just as much.