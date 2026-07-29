Become A Founding Member of The Real Bundy Story





The Definitive Story of the Bundy Ranch: Truth from the Inside Out





​There is something undeniably American about the Bundy story. It has taken root in our collective imagination of the modern West, yet for too long, the narrative has been shaped by those standing on the outside looking in.





​The time has come for the story to be told by those who lived it.





​Coming This June: The Bundys’ Hard Stand





​We are proud to announce a definitive two-part series exploring the legacy, the faith, and the lived reality of the Bundy family.





• ​Volume I: A Family of Courage – Featuring a powerful foreword by Carol Bundy, this volume offers an intimate look at the resilience required to take a stand when the world is watching.





• ​Presales: Official launch dates and links will be announced in the coming days. Stay tuned.





​Join the Mission: Become a Founding Member





​We aren't just publishing a book; we are bypassing the mainstream narrative to plant the truth back into the public domain. To ensure this message reaches every corner of the country, we are seeking Founding Members.





​How You Can Make a Difference:





• ​Put Miles on the Mission: A gift of $20 keeps the tires turning. These funds go directly toward fuel, modest lodging, and the media outreach required to land the interviews that matter. If you want to see Ron in your neck of the woods—or on your airwaves—let’s talk about booking a speaking event.





• ​Share The Bundys' Hard Stand: If you cannot donate, sharing this link is just as vital. Information is the currency of liberty.





​Support the Project on GiveSendGo





https://givesendgo.com/help-r-gene-miller-promote-his-book-seri?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=help-r-gene-miller-promote-his-book-seri





​On behalf of R Gene Miller and myself, thank you for standing with us and the Bundy family in defense of our individual rights and liberty that this country was founded on.





​God bless,

The Team at The Bundy Ranch & Malheur Occupation Project.