The Bundy story is an extension of the Sagebrush Rebellion fought over land-use rights in the American West. However, it's more than that. It's about rights guaranteed under the Constitution of the United States. It's about restoring the Federal Government to its proper role and returning power to "We the People." It's about government overreach and abuse of power. It's about having the courage to take a hard stand for freedom, to stand for what is right and just. It's about faith and obedience and listening to that "Still, small voice" of the Spirit of God after He gives you permission to act.

I tell the true story of the 2014 Standdown/Protest at the Bundy Ranch. I tell it as it happened through the eyes of those who were there, especially the Bundys. Cliven, after all, asked me to write it. I do more than that, however. I let the reader see the Bundy family as they really are, their highs and lows, their triumphs, their failures that brought heartache and pain, and how they rose above it to set the example of what we must do to preserve our freedom. It's also a type and a shadow of things to come if we do not act. The book, "The Bundy Familys' Hard Stand Volume I: A Family of Courage," one of a five-part series on government overreach, will be available soon.

We need your help to spread the word. It's that important. Become a Founding Member by contributing $20.00, or whatever you can, for travel expenses, modest lodging, and advertising to get the word out. Thank you, my fellow Patriots, for your support in this glorious cause for America. R Gene Miller



