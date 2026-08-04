Becky's Medical Relief Fund

On August 2nd, our lives changed in an instant. Our beloved daughter, Rebekah Burge, was involved in a devastating car accident when another vehicle collided with her's as she was driving through an intersection near our neighborhood. She suffered catastrophic injuries and is currently in critical condition, fighting for her life.

Since the early hours of Monday morning, Rebekah has undergone emergency treatment, including life-saving surgery, and remains in the Intensive Care Unit. Every hour has brought new challenges, but we continue to hold onto hope. We know the road ahead will be long and uncertain, and we are taking each moment one step at a time. She is surrounded by family and friends who love her dearly and are praying for her recovery.

Rebekah is one of the brightest, kindest young women I have ever had the privilege of knowing. She works part-time as a pharmacy technician at CVS while attending school to become an Emergency Medical Technician. In June, she graduated from James M. Steele Early College High School with both her high school diploma and her associate degree; a testament to her determination and work ethic. She was recently admitted to the University of North Texas and accepted into the Honors College, where she was excited to begin classes this fall to pursue a bachelor's degree in biology and continue working toward her dream of becoming an emergency physician.

More than her accomplishments, though, Rebekah is an extraordinary person. She has a way of making everyone around her smile, and her kindness leaves a lasting impression on everyone she meets. She is a bright light to so many people. She is deeply loved by her family, endlessly silly with her siblings, and fiercely loyal and compassionate to her friends. Rebekah has always wanted to dedicate her life to helping others, which makes it especially heartbreaking to see someone so selfless now fighting for her own life.

As our family focuses on being by her side, we are facing overwhelming medical expenses, future rehabilitation costs, lost income, and countless unknowns that come with such a serious accident. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the financial burden and allow us to focus on what matters most: supporting Rebekah throughout her recovery.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean more to our family than words can express. If you are unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser with others and keeping Rebekah in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during the most difficult time our family has ever faced.